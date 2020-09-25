Billy Haynes Todd



Billy Haynes Todd passed away peacefully on September 19, 2020, at the age of 85, at Jackson-Madison County General Hospital after a brief illness. Billy was born on February 28, 1935 to the late Fonnie and Oma White Todd. He was raised in the Middleburg Community of Henderson County, Tennessee with his siblings Paula Todd (AJ) Johnson who preceded him in death, Martha Todd Johnson of St. Louis, Missouri, and Mary Todd (Mark) Raming of Orlando, Florida.



His marriage to Eddie Joyce Todd produced two loving children: a son, the late William Mark Todd, and a daughter, Myra Todd (George) Fusner of Brentwood, Tennessee. Bill's memory and influence will forever be cherished by his daughter and four grandchildren: Stacey Todd Mott, Jason Mark Todd, Rachel Fusner (Rick) Mory, and George Roselle (Ashley) Fusner, III; six great-grandchildren: Braden Mott, Bryce Mott, Joshua Todd, Dominic Haynes Mory, Cameron Mory, and Sloan Fusner; and his special friend and dance partner Anne Shoe. He was also blessed by his many nieces and nephews, extended family, and dear friends throughout his lifetime.



After graduating from Parsons High School in 1954, Billy spent several years working in St. Louis before returning to Tennessee. He enjoyed a successful career with Electrolux Corporation, receiving many distinguished honors and awards on a local and national level. After retirement from Electrolux, he and a fellow friend and retiree established and built Roberts and Todd Security Systems in Jackson.



Billy enjoyed spending his free time with family and friends. He never met a stranger. He loved to sing karaoke at local venues across West Tennessee. When he wasn't singing, he could be found on the dance floor. In fact, he could make a dance floor anywhere he went. He also loved animals, especially his dog Ginger, and enjoyed raising and riding his horses. Billy was full of life with a magnetic personality and an over-the-top laugh that drew everyone into his presence. To know him was to love him.



A private family service in honor of Billy Haynes Todd will be held on Sunday, October 4, 2020 at Reed's Chapel in Lexington, Tennessee. Livestream of the service will be available for his many dear friends and family who are unable to attend. A private family graveside service and burial will follow at Oak Grove Cemetery in Middleburg, Tennessee.



A public Celebration of Life honoring Billy's fun loving style will be scheduled for a later date.



In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the Oak Grove Cemetery Fund, in the care of Glenda Reeves, 300 Gibson Drive, Darden, TN 38328.









