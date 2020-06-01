Billy Joe Kee
Billy Joe Kee

McKenzie - Billy Joe Kee (Pa), 91, died peacefully at his home in McKenzie on Sunday, May 31, 2020.

The family will receive friends on Tuesday June 2nd from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Funeral is Wednesday, June 3rd at 10 a.m. with Br. Gilbert Gough, Br.Terry Joe Kee and Br. Ed Davis officiating. Interment is at Mt. Olivet Cemetery.

He is survived by one son Terry (Martha) Kee of Jonesboro, AR and two daughters Gloria (Bobby) Pate of McKenzie, and Gina (Rick) Campbell of Paris. Five grandchildren Emily (Clayton) Workman, Lara (Scottie) Blanchard, Kara Kee, Jeremy Clark and Nicole (Marcus) Williamson, nine great grandchildren and two great grandchildren.

He is preceded in death by his wife of 67 yrs, Virginia Kee, his parents, one great-grandchild and his only brother Harold Kee.

Brummitt - McKenzie Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements. If you need assistance please call 731-352-4848 or visit our website at brummittmckenziefuneralhome.com.




Published in The Jackson Sun from Jun. 1 to Jun. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Brummitt McKenzie Funeral Home
1740 East Cedar Avenue
McKenzie, TN 38201
(731) 352-4848
