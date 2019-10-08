Services
Arrington Funeral Directors
148 West University Parkway
Jackson, TN 38305
(731) 668-1111
Billy Lee Watson

Billy Lee Watson Obituary
Jackson - Billy Lee Watson, 77, died Sunday morning October 6, 2019 at Northbrooke Health Care and Rehab Center, Inc.

He is survived by his wife Donna; two sons, Jeff Watson and special friend Maggie Yelverton, and Jason Watson and wife Melissa.

SERVICES: Funeral services will be held Friday October 11, 2019 at 2:00PM in the chapel of Arrington Funeral Directors. Burial will follow in Browns Cemetery.

The family will receive friends Thursday evening from 4:00PM until 6:00PM.

The family has requested in lieu of flowers, direct memorial contributions be directed to Union University Music Department, 1050 Union University Drive, Jackson, TN 38305.

For a more complete obituary go to website www.arringtonfuneralgroup.com or Facebook/Arrington Funerals Directors.
Published in The Jackson Sun from Oct. 8 to Oct. 9, 2019
