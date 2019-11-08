|
Billy Ray Coley
Jackson - Funeral services for Mr. Billy Ray Coley, age 89, will be held on Sunday, November 10, 2019, at 2 pm in the chapel of Lawrence-Sorensen Funeral Home with Bro. Danny Rachel officiating. Interment will follow in Parkburg Cemetery.
Mr. Coley passed away on November 7, 2019, at Maplewood Health Care Center. He was born on September 30, 1930, in Henderson, TN to the late John Amos Coley and Jennie Mae Davidson Coley. Mr. Coley is preceded in death by his parents; wife, Katie Arnold Coley; brothers, Amos Coley, Marshall Coley; sister, Myra White; granddaughter, Kara Allison Coley.
Mr. Coley is survived by his sons, Billy Ray Coley, Jr. (Helen), Carl Coley (Linda), John Coley (Missy); daughter, Rita Moss (Rick); brothers, Benny Coley (Bernice), Joe Coley (Bobbie); sister, Wanna Casey; seven grandchildren; thirteen great grandchildren; two great-great grandchildren
Visitation for Mr. Coley will be held on Sunday, November 10, 2019, from 1-2 pm at Lawrence-Sorensen Funeral Home.
Published in The Jackson Sun from Nov. 8 to Nov. 10, 2019