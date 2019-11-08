Services
Lawrence-Sorensen Funeral Home - Jackson
403 E BALTIMORE ST
Jackson, TN 38301
(731) 424-2424
Resources
More Obituaries for Billy Coley
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Billy Ray Coley

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Billy Ray Coley Obituary
Billy Ray Coley

Jackson - Funeral services for Mr. Billy Ray Coley, age 89, will be held on Sunday, November 10, 2019, at 2 pm in the chapel of Lawrence-Sorensen Funeral Home with Bro. Danny Rachel officiating. Interment will follow in Parkburg Cemetery.

Mr. Coley passed away on November 7, 2019, at Maplewood Health Care Center. He was born on September 30, 1930, in Henderson, TN to the late John Amos Coley and Jennie Mae Davidson Coley. Mr. Coley is preceded in death by his parents; wife, Katie Arnold Coley; brothers, Amos Coley, Marshall Coley; sister, Myra White; granddaughter, Kara Allison Coley.

Mr. Coley is survived by his sons, Billy Ray Coley, Jr. (Helen), Carl Coley (Linda), John Coley (Missy); daughter, Rita Moss (Rick); brothers, Benny Coley (Bernice), Joe Coley (Bobbie); sister, Wanna Casey; seven grandchildren; thirteen great grandchildren; two great-great grandchildren

Visitation for Mr. Coley will be held on Sunday, November 10, 2019, from 1-2 pm at Lawrence-Sorensen Funeral Home.
Published in The Jackson Sun from Nov. 8 to Nov. 10, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Billy's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -