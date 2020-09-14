1/1
Billy Sharpe Sr.
Billy Sharpe Sr.

Jackson - Billy J. Sharpe, age 87, died on Saturday, September 12, 2020 after a long illness in Jackson, TN. He was born in Savannah, TN the son of R.D. and Ruby Mae Tanner Sharpe. He was retired as a machinist with Consolidated Aluminum and enjoyed leather working, computer repair, and most importantly, cherished his granddaughters. Bill and his late wife were members of First Baptist Church in Jackson, TN.

He is survived by his son, Bill (Tracie) Sharpe Jr. of Cantonment, FL and two granddaughters, Shannan R. Sharpe and Jennifer D. Sharpe of Pensacola, FL. He was preceded in death by his wife, Nora Sharpe, his parents, and one brother, Eugene Sharpe.

SERVICES: A graveside service will be held on Wednesday, September 16, 2020 at Ridgecrest Cemetery with Rev. Dan Bruce Officiating.

Social Distancing and Masks are to be observed for the graveside service.

Arrington Funeral Directors, 148 W. University Parkway, 731-668-1111 www.arringtonfuneralgroup.com






Published in The Jackson Sun from Sep. 14 to Sep. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Arrington Funeral Directors
148 West University Parkway
Jackson, TN 38305
(731) 668-1111
