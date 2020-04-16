Services
Sellars Funeral Home
313 W Baddour Pkwy
Lebanon, TN 37087
(615) 444-9393
B.j. Gullett

B.j. Gullett Obituary
B.J. Gullett

B.J. Gullett, formerly of Jackson, passed away at his home in Lebanon, TN on April 16, 2020 after a long illness. He was the son of the late John C. Gullett, Sr. and the late Virginia Gullett. He is survived by his wife Debbie Gullett, son John (Brittany) Gullett, his precious grandchildren Cara, Cole, and Christopher Gullett, and brother John C. Gullett Jr.

There will be a family viewing but no service. The family requests memorials be sent to the Cole Gullett Trust Fund (contact family), , or the .
Published in The Jackson Sun from Apr. 16 to Apr. 19, 2020
