|
|
Bob Elliot
Jackson - Roy Glen "Bob" Elliott, 92 died Saturday afternoon December 14, 2019 at Jackson Madison County General Hospital.
He retired as Vice President of Business at Union University as well as serving many churches.
Bob is survived by his wife Florence Elliott, two daughters, Dee Dee Moore (J.C.), LaNette Buckley (Bill), five grandsons, Jonathan Cain, Jackson Cain, Jesse Cain, Trey Buckley, Tyler Buckley, two granddaughters, Mary-Elizabeth Christenson and Morgan Hornsby(Jason).
SERVICES: Funeral Services will be held Friday, December 20, 2019 at 1:00PM in the sanctuary of First Baptist Church with a visitation from 12:00PM until service time at 1:00PM. Burial will follow in Highland Memorial Gardens.
The family will also receive friends Friday from 4:00PM until 6:00PM at First Baptist Church.
More information can be found www.arringtonfuneralgroup.com or Arrington Funeral Directors/Facebook.
Published in The Jackson Sun from Dec. 17 to Dec. 18, 2019