Bobbie Jean Cooper Estes



Jackson - Bobbie Jean Cooper Estes entered heaven on May 17, 2019. She leaves behind many special memories to cherish with her family and friends. Bobbie loved life, her family and many dear friends. She especially loved being "Grandmama" to her grandchildren and great grandchildren. She was a devoted mother, grandmother, aunt and friend. Bobbie was born to the late Leland Paul and Mary Lillian Cooper on November 22, 1934. She was raised and lived in Jackson her entire life. She attended JB Young High School and graduated in 1952. Bobbie made a career working for South Central Bell, Bell South and AT&T from 1956 until she retired in 1993 after 37 years of devoted service. Until her extended illness she was very active in the Telephone Pioneers, delivering Meals on Wheels, volunteering at JMCGH for 10 years and helping others. Bobbie was a devoted member of First Baptist Church in Bemis where she worked in the nursery, served on many committees and comforters ministry.



Her survivors include her son, Eddie Estes and daughter, Annette Wilson (Tony) of Jackson and her grandchildren, Christy Eddings (Chuck), Lisa Deaton (Will), Ashley Wilson, Josh Estes and step-granddaughter, Taylor Seay and great-grandchildren, Kendall Eddings, Carter Latham, Cash Deaton and step-great grandson James Trey Patterson.



Other than her parents she was proceeded in death by her brothers, C L Cooper, Harris Lee Cooper and William Cooper and a sister, Betty Jo Cooper Briley.



Pallbearers are Glenn Cooper, Danny Briley, Duane Briley, Garey Cooper, Brad Thomason and Josh Estes.



Visitation will be held at George A. Smith South Funeral Home on Sunday, May 19 from 3:00 - 6:00 pm and the funeral service will be on Monday, May 20 at 11:00 am with Bro. Bill Sims and Bro. John Norvell. The burial will follow at Highland Memorial Gardens.



The family would like to extend our deepest gratitude to the many friends and family who have been such a blessing during her extended illness. She had so many dear friends and many like sisters to her, especially Sarah Case. The family extends a very special thank you to Ms. Bobbie's family at Cades Center, Jackson where she has made many special memories and friends. We also are very thankful to TN Quality Hospice who have been so supportive for the past year. So many have helped us along this journey and we are forever grateful to each of you.



In lieu of flowers the family asks that donations be made in her memory to First Baptist Church Bemis Children's Ministry 116 Bemis Lane, Jackson, TN 38301, , Camp Bluebird c/o WTH Foundation 620 Skyline Dr. Jackson, TN 38301, St Jude Children's Research Hospital or the .



George A. Smith and Sons South Chapel, (731) 427-5555 Published in The Jackson Sun on May 19, 2019