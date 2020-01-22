Services
Shelton Funeral Home - Trenton
415 S. College St.
Trenton, TN 38382
(731) 855-1621
Visitation
Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Shelton Funeral Home - Trenton
415 S. College St.
Trenton, TN 38382
Funeral service
Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020
2:00 PM
White Hall Baptist Church
Bobbie McCurdy

Bobbie McCurdy Obituary
Bobbie McCurdy

Trenton, TN - Funeral services for Bobbie Sue McCurdy, age 88, will be held at 2pm Sunday, January 26, 2020 at White Hall Baptist Church with burial to Follow in White Hall Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 5pm until 8pm Saturday at Shelton Funeral Home.

Mrs. McCurdy, a retired quality inspector for the Milan Arsenal, passed away on Tuesday, January 21, 2020 at Bailey Park Nursing Home in Humboldt, TN.

Mrs. McCurdy was preceded in death by her husband, Marion J. McCurdy; her parents, Benny and Elvie Mae Reed Wyatt; two sisters, Frances Smith and Dorothy Grimes; and a stepson, Michael McCurdy.

Mrs. McCurdy is survived by two children, Johnny (Rita) Parker, and Karen Hall; two stepchildren, David (Kathy) McCurdy, and Kim (Mike) Stephenson; a sister, Beck (Nelson) Richards; four grandchildren, Brad (Crissy) Parker, Jessica (Brian) Robbe, Matthew (Gina) Hall, and Isaac Hall; five step grandchildren, Casey McCurdy, Kevin McCurdy, Brandon McCurdy, Ian McCurdy, and Zoe McCurdy; four great grandchildren, Presley Parker, Grace Robbe, Griffin Robbe, and Elliot Robbe; several step great grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.

Shelton Funeral Home

731-855-1621
Published in The Jackson Sun from Jan. 22 to Jan. 24, 2020
