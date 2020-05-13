Resources
More Obituaries for Bobby Johnson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Bobby Dee Johnson

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Bobby Dee Johnson Obituary
Bobby Dee Johnson

Enville - Bobby Dee Johnson, Sr. passed away after a short illness May 9, at 2:26 A.M. at his home surrounded by his family.

Bobby was preceded in death by his parents, his daughter, Theresa, 2 sisters; Betty Rachel & Glenda Sue Anderson; 2 brothers James Alton & Billie Joe, & a great granddaughter Brenna Gayle Brower.

He is survived by his wife Shirley of 67 years, his daughter Sherry Wright (John) & his son Bobby Johnson Jr., (Lisa), 6 grandchildren: John, Ami (Jonathan), Angela (Dennis), Amanda (David), Wesley & Logan; 7 great-great grandchildren: 5 great -great-great grandchildren; sisters; Linda Chambers & Nancy Adams (Bobby); brothers: Robert (Sue), Wayne (Shirley), Don (Sherri), & Doyle (Helen) & his sisters-in-law; Junell Clausel & Peggy Roach; and his brother-in-law, Bobby Barnes (Betty Jo).

Pallbearers will be his grandsons & great grandsons.
Published in The Jackson Sun from May 13 to May 15, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Bobby's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -