Bobby Eugene Presson
Jackson - Bobby Eugene Presson, age 82, died on Thursday, March 28, 2019 at Forest Cove Nursing and Rehab of Jackson.
SERVICES: A funeral service will be held at 12:00 PM Monday, April 1, 2019 in the chapel of Arrington Funeral Directors. Entombment will follow in the Mausoleum at Highland Memorial Gardens.
The family will be receiving friends on Monday, April 1, 2019 from 10:00 AM until 12:00 PM prior to the service.
Published in The Jackson Sun on Mar. 30, 2019