Arrington Funeral Directors
148 West University Parkway
Jackson, TN 38305
(731) 668-1111
Visitation
Monday, Apr. 1, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Arrington Funeral Directors
148 West University Parkway
Jackson, TN 38305
Funeral service
Monday, Apr. 1, 2019
12:00 PM
Arrington Funeral Directors
148 West University Parkway
Jackson, TN 38305
Bobby Eugene Presson

Jackson - Bobby Eugene Presson, age 82, died on Thursday, March 28, 2019 at Forest Cove Nursing and Rehab of Jackson.

SERVICES: A funeral service will be held at 12:00 PM Monday, April 1, 2019 in the chapel of Arrington Funeral Directors. Entombment will follow in the Mausoleum at Highland Memorial Gardens.

The family will be receiving friends on Monday, April 1, 2019 from 10:00 AM until 12:00 PM prior to the service.

Arrington Funeral Directors, 148 W. University Parkway 668.1111 www.arringtonfuneralgroup.com.
Published in The Jackson Sun on Mar. 30, 2019
