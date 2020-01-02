Resources
More Obituaries for Bobby Harper
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Bobby Harper

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Bobby Harper Obituary
Bobby Harper

Trenton, TN - Bobby Boone Harper, 85, passed away peacefully with loved ones at his home on Tuesday, December 31, 2019.

Bobby was born on August 8, 1934, son of Ina and Alvin Harper, in Trenton, TN. He was the owner of Betty and Bobby Harper Farms which was established in 1951.

He is survived by his wife, Betty Hale Harper, son, Dr. Mark Harper (MaryLynn), daughter, Marilyn Harper Cooper (Joseph), four grandchildren, Lindsay Harper Jakubauskas (Chris), Peyton Benjamin Harper (Jill), Kendall Cooper Thompson, Shelby Cooper Fowler (Clay), four great grandchildren, Keeley Harper Thompson, William Cooper Fowler, Isla Harper Jakubauskas, Boone Alvin Harper to arrive in March, and a sister, Lillian Harper Proctor. He was preceded in death by his brother, Cyrus Wayne Harper.

Visitation will be 12-3 pm on Saturday, January 4, 2020, at First Baptist Church in Trenton, TN with service at 3:00 pm. Interment will follow in Oakland Cemetery. Memorials may be sent to .
Published in The Jackson Sun from Jan. 2 to Jan. 4, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Bobby's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -