Bobby Harper
Trenton, TN - Bobby Boone Harper, 85, passed away peacefully with loved ones at his home on Tuesday, December 31, 2019.
Bobby was born on August 8, 1934, son of Ina and Alvin Harper, in Trenton, TN. He was the owner of Betty and Bobby Harper Farms which was established in 1951.
He is survived by his wife, Betty Hale Harper, son, Dr. Mark Harper (MaryLynn), daughter, Marilyn Harper Cooper (Joseph), four grandchildren, Lindsay Harper Jakubauskas (Chris), Peyton Benjamin Harper (Jill), Kendall Cooper Thompson, Shelby Cooper Fowler (Clay), four great grandchildren, Keeley Harper Thompson, William Cooper Fowler, Isla Harper Jakubauskas, Boone Alvin Harper to arrive in March, and a sister, Lillian Harper Proctor. He was preceded in death by his brother, Cyrus Wayne Harper.
Visitation will be 12-3 pm on Saturday, January 4, 2020, at First Baptist Church in Trenton, TN with service at 3:00 pm. Interment will follow in Oakland Cemetery. Memorials may be sent to .
Published in The Jackson Sun from Jan. 2 to Jan. 4, 2020