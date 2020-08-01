Bobby King



Alamo - Funeral Services for Mr. Bobby Lynn King, 83, will be held on Monday, August 3, 2020 at 4:00 p.m. at Pond Creek Congregation Methodist Church with David Bratcher, Ralph Poston, and Joe Hall officiating.



Mr. King was born November 16, 1936 to his parents O'dell Thurmond King and Eddie Elizabeth Butler King. He is preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Doris King, Travis King; and sisters, Dorothy Jean Emison, and Violet Yerges.



Surviving relatives include his wife, Carolyn King; sons, Brandon King (Crystal), Jason King (Misty), Fred Wiles (Jill), Wayne Wiles (Rachel); daughter, Cherri Ray; sister, Linda Kay King; 15 grandchildren; and 2 great grandchildren.



Visitation will be held on Monday, August 3, 2020 from 2:00 p.m.- 4:00 p.m. at Pond Creek Congregational Methodist Church.









