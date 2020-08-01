1/
Bobby King
1936 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Bobby's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Bobby King

Alamo - Funeral Services for Mr. Bobby Lynn King, 83, will be held on Monday, August 3, 2020 at 4:00 p.m. at Pond Creek Congregation Methodist Church with David Bratcher, Ralph Poston, and Joe Hall officiating.

Mr. King was born November 16, 1936 to his parents O'dell Thurmond King and Eddie Elizabeth Butler King. He is preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Doris King, Travis King; and sisters, Dorothy Jean Emison, and Violet Yerges.

Surviving relatives include his wife, Carolyn King; sons, Brandon King (Crystal), Jason King (Misty), Fred Wiles (Jill), Wayne Wiles (Rachel); daughter, Cherri Ray; sister, Linda Kay King; 15 grandchildren; and 2 great grandchildren.

Visitation will be held on Monday, August 3, 2020 from 2:00 p.m.- 4:00 p.m. at Pond Creek Congregational Methodist Church.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Jackson Sun from Aug. 1 to Aug. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
3
Visitation
02:00 - 04:00 PM
Pond Creek Congregational Methodist Church
Send Flowers
AUG
3
Funeral service
04:00 PM
Pond Creek Congregation Methodist Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Ronk Funeral Home, Inc. - Alamo
106 South Bells Street
Alamo, TN 38001
(731) 696-5555
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Ronk Funeral Home, Inc. - Alamo

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

3 entries
August 1, 2020
Elaine Kulkosky
Friend
August 1, 2020
Rest In Peace , dear Bobby.
You are loved by many.
MariJo Moore
Friend
August 1, 2020
So sorry for your loss. Mr. Bobby was a wonderful man.
Frances Lilly
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved