Bobby Lee Lindsey, Sr.
Jackson, TN - Bobby Lee Lindsey, Sr., age 85 of Jackson, passed away on Saturday, May 16, 2020 in Jackson.
Bobby was born on October 25, 1934 in Darden, TN to the late Grady and Ellis Lindsey. Prior to retirement, Bobby enjoyed a 30+ year career at American Olean Tile Co. He also was active in residential construction and built numerous homes in Jackson. Many of the home buyers became life long friends. He loved people and social gatherings, whether it was his regular coffee group or his Sunday school class, both of which brought him great enjoyment. He was a wonderful father and husband.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Margaret D. Lindsey; brother, Bill Lindsey; and sisters, LaRue Dorris and June McDaniel.
He is survived by his wife, Sarah M. Lindsey; sons, Scott Lindsey (Melanee) and Bob Lindsey, Jr.; grandson, Brandon Lindsey; sister, Joyce Holland (W.S.); and numerous nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends and loved ones on Monday, May 18, 2020 from 4-6 p.m. at the North Chapel of George A. Smith and Sons. Visitation will resume on Tuesday morning, May 19, 2020 from 9-10 a.m. Graveside services will be conducted on Tuesday, May 19, 2020 at 10:30 am at Ridgecrest Cemetery.
The family recognizes the current health concerns and understands the reluctance of some to attend events with crowds. Thus, they appreciate and honor the social distancing anyone feels necessary. For those who choose not to attend, you may leave the family a message at GeorgeASmithandSons.com.
In lieu of flowers and customary remembrances, memorials may be directed to or to the .
