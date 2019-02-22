Services
George A. Smith & Sons Funeral Home
1544 South Highland
Jackson, TN 38301
(731) 427-5555
For more information about
Bobby Taylor
View Funeral Home Obituary
Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
South Chapel of George A. Smith and Sons Funeral Home
Funeral service
Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019
11:00 AM
South Chapel of George A. Smith and Sons
Resources
More Obituaries for Bobby Taylor
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Bobby Neil Taylor


1933 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Gallery Flowers
Bobby Neil Taylor Obituary
Bobby Neil Taylor

Jackson - Bobby Neil Taylor, age 85 of Jackson, died February 20, 2019 surrounded by family and friends.

He was born on July 24, 1933 to Paul and Eutha Taylor in Chester County, TN. Bobby was a Veteran of the Air Force stationed at Bitburg, Germany servicing fighter planes.

He was a long-time member of Liberty Grove Baptist Church where he served as a Sunday School Teacher and Deacon. He retired from Conalco Aluminum in Jackson. He was currently attending Pleasant Springs Methodist Church in the Deanburg Community of Chester County.

He was an avid gun collector, hunter, and a Life Member of the National Rifle Association.

Bobby was preceded in death by his parents and his wife of 55 years, Opal June King Taylor.

He is survived by his two daughters, Sheila Ivey (Roger) of Beech Bluff and Starr Borham (Kelly) of Henderson; grandchildren, Carrie Beth Ivey, Dylan Borham, and Nikki Borham; and his sister, Paula Jean Wadley (Kenneth) of Jackson.

The family will receive friends and loved ones on Saturday, February 23, 2019 from 9-11 a.m. at the South Chapel of George A. Smith and Sons Funeral Home.

The funeral service will be conducted at 11 a.m. on Saturday, February 23, 2019 at the South Chapel of George A. Smith and Sons with Pastor Larry Kirk officiating. Burial will follow the service at Pleasant Springs Methodist Church Cemetery in Chester County, TN.

George A. Smith and Sons South Chapel, (731) 427-5555
Published in The Jackson Sun on Feb. 22, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of George A. Smith & Sons Funeral Home
Download Now