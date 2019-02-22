Bobby Neil Taylor



Jackson - Bobby Neil Taylor, age 85 of Jackson, died February 20, 2019 surrounded by family and friends.



He was born on July 24, 1933 to Paul and Eutha Taylor in Chester County, TN. Bobby was a Veteran of the Air Force stationed at Bitburg, Germany servicing fighter planes.



He was a long-time member of Liberty Grove Baptist Church where he served as a Sunday School Teacher and Deacon. He retired from Conalco Aluminum in Jackson. He was currently attending Pleasant Springs Methodist Church in the Deanburg Community of Chester County.



He was an avid gun collector, hunter, and a Life Member of the National Rifle Association.



Bobby was preceded in death by his parents and his wife of 55 years, Opal June King Taylor.



He is survived by his two daughters, Sheila Ivey (Roger) of Beech Bluff and Starr Borham (Kelly) of Henderson; grandchildren, Carrie Beth Ivey, Dylan Borham, and Nikki Borham; and his sister, Paula Jean Wadley (Kenneth) of Jackson.



The family will receive friends and loved ones on Saturday, February 23, 2019 from 9-11 a.m. at the South Chapel of George A. Smith and Sons Funeral Home.



The funeral service will be conducted at 11 a.m. on Saturday, February 23, 2019 at the South Chapel of George A. Smith and Sons with Pastor Larry Kirk officiating. Burial will follow the service at Pleasant Springs Methodist Church Cemetery in Chester County, TN.



George A. Smith and Sons South Chapel, (731) 427-5555 Published in The Jackson Sun on Feb. 22, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary