Bobby Ray Sisson



Jackson - Bobby Ray Sisson, age 86 of Jackson, passed away peacefully on March 24, 2019 at his home after a brief illness.



Mr. Sisson was born on April 16, 1932 in Memphis, TN to the late Mr. and Mrs. John E. Sisson. He was known for his generosity and willingness to help anyone in need. He was a carpenter and cabinet maker. He worked for the Jackson City School Department as well as installing and finishing hardwood floors throughout West Tennessee.



Bobby is preceded in death by his wife of 62 years, Julia "Judy" Sisson; his brother, Mr. John E. Sisson, Jr.; and his sister, Dorothy Johnson.



Mr. Sisson is survived by four children, Judy McClain of Bartlett, TN, Marvin and Rosalie Sisson of Jackson, TN, Jennifer and Alan Yancy of Jackson, TN, and Chris Sisson of Jackson, TN; six grandchildren, Ryan, Adam, Holly, Sarah, Caleb, and Emilee, and eight great grandchildren.



The family would like to express their heartfelt thanks to those who have provided care and support throughout this time for their excellence and compassion. You have become a part of our family.



The family will receive friends and loved ones on Wednesday, March 27, 2019 from 11 a.m. - 12:45 p.m. at the North Chapel of George A. Smith and Sons.



A graveside service will be held following the visitation on Wednesday March 27, 2019 at 1 p.m. at Highland Memorial Gardens with Pastor Gerry Campbell officiating.



Pallbearers to serve will be Ryan McClain, Adam McClain, Alan Yancy, Aubrey Richardson, Caleb Wilson, and Tony Morris.



The family requests that memorials be directed to the Star Center.



