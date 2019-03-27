Services
George A. Smith & Sons Funeral Home
2812 North Highland
Jackson, TN 38305
(731) 427-5555
For more information about
Bobby Sisson
View Funeral Home Obituary
Visitation
Wednesday, Mar. 27, 2019
11:00 AM - 12:45 PM
North Chapel of George A. Smith and Sons
Graveside service
Wednesday, Mar. 27, 2019
1:00 PM
Highland Memorial Gardens
Resources
More Obituaries for Bobby Sisson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Bobby Ray Sisson


1932 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Bobby Ray Sisson Obituary
Bobby Ray Sisson

Jackson - Bobby Ray Sisson, age 86 of Jackson, passed away peacefully on March 24, 2019 at his home after a brief illness.

Mr. Sisson was born on April 16, 1932 in Memphis, TN to the late Mr. and Mrs. John E. Sisson. He was known for his generosity and willingness to help anyone in need. He was a carpenter and cabinet maker. He worked for the Jackson City School Department as well as installing and finishing hardwood floors throughout West Tennessee.

Bobby is preceded in death by his wife of 62 years, Julia "Judy" Sisson; his brother, Mr. John E. Sisson, Jr.; and his sister, Dorothy Johnson.

Mr. Sisson is survived by four children, Judy McClain of Bartlett, TN, Marvin and Rosalie Sisson of Jackson, TN, Jennifer and Alan Yancy of Jackson, TN, and Chris Sisson of Jackson, TN; six grandchildren, Ryan, Adam, Holly, Sarah, Caleb, and Emilee, and eight great grandchildren.

The family would like to express their heartfelt thanks to those who have provided care and support throughout this time for their excellence and compassion. You have become a part of our family.

The family will receive friends and loved ones on Wednesday, March 27, 2019 from 11 a.m. - 12:45 p.m. at the North Chapel of George A. Smith and Sons.

A graveside service will be held following the visitation on Wednesday March 27, 2019 at 1 p.m. at Highland Memorial Gardens with Pastor Gerry Campbell officiating.

Pallbearers to serve will be Ryan McClain, Adam McClain, Alan Yancy, Aubrey Richardson, Caleb Wilson, and Tony Morris.

The family requests that memorials be directed to the Star Center.

George A. Smith and Sons North Chapel, (731) 427-5555
Published in The Jackson Sun on Mar. 27, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of George A. Smith & Sons Funeral Home
Download Now