Bobby T McFarland



New York - Mr. Bobby T. McFarland, age 87, passed away on November 17, 2020, in New York City. He was born on June 8, 1933, in Jackson, TN.



He was a graduate of Jackson High and Vanderbilt University. He spent the last 60 years in New York City. He was a rare book collector, spoke five languages and sang in various venues around New York City.



He was a good man for all.



