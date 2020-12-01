1/1
Brad Morris
Brad Morris

Jackson - Brad Morris, 53, of Jackson passed away on November 28, 2020. A graveside service will be conducted on Wednesday December 2, 2020, at 1:00 pm at Highland Memorial Gardens.

Mr. Morris was born August 4, 1967, in Amory, Mississippi, to William Larry and Martha Streety Morris. He was a 1991 graduate of Lambuth College, and he worked for Milan Supply Chain Solutions for 30 years and served as Vice President of Sales and Operations.

Brad was preceded in death by his mother Martha Streety Morris.

He is survived by his loving wife; Christie Morris, son; Chance Morris (Blaire), Father; Larry Morris; brother; John Morris and sister; Melissa Morris Knighton.

Active pallbearers to serve will be; Chris Maxwell, Alan Ellis, Doug Hale, Joe Peters, David Harland and Robert Hyde.

Honorary pallbearers are: Chase Dyle, Drew Ellis, Louis Hodges, William Miller, Noah Parsons and William Welch.

Brad enjoyed playing golf and most especially being at home with his family, friends and dogs.

Memorial contributions in Brads name may be made to Area Relief Ministries- Room in the Inn, 108 South Church St. Jackson, TN 38301. www.areareliefministries.org






Published in The Jackson Sun from Dec. 1 to Dec. 2, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
George A. Smith & Sons Funeral Home
1544 South Highland
Jackson, TN 38301
7314275555
