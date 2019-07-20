Brian Curtis Cox



Jackson - Brian Curtis Cox, age 54 of Jackson, passed away on Thursday morning at his home from a brief illness.



Brian was born on August 8, 1964 in Memphis, TN to Charles Cox, MD and Betsy Buckley Cox. He was a graduate of Jackson Central Merry class of 1982. Brian was also a graduate of the University of Tennessee at Martin with a Bachelor of Science in Industrial Management. Brian married Gabrielle "Gabi" Smith in 2004 by Rev. John White of First Presbyterian Church, where Brian and Gabi are members. He was an accomplished competitive tennis player and avid outdoorsman. Eight years ago, Brian was on the Memphis USTA Team Tennis that won the National Championship in Arizona. He built schools with H&M Construction for 20+ years and most recently was associated with TVA Energy Conservation Subsidiary. Throughout his career, Brian helped to manage the family farm operation. Brian was known for his sense of humor and his love for animals. Most of all, he loved his family and instilled in his daughters strong values that have served them well. Brian will be dearly missed and forever in our hearts.



Brian is survived by his wife of 15 years, Gabrielle Smith "Gabi" Cox of Jackson; he was the proud father of Ava Marie Cox (14) and Camille Grace Cox (5); his parents, Dr. Charles and Betsy Cox; his brothers, John Buckley Cox, Sr. (Martha) and their children, John, Jr. and William; Kevin Miles Cox, Sr. and sons, Miles Cox, Jr. and Charles William Cox II; Christopher William Cox (Courtney) and their children, Carter and Virginia; his uncle, Madison H. Buckley, MD (Anita).



The family will receive friends and loved ones on Saturday, July 20, 2019 from 3-6 p.m. at the North Chapel of George A. Smith and Sons.



The funeral service will be conducted on Sunday, July 21, 2019 at 2 p.m. at First Presbyterian Church with Father David Graham of St. Mary's Catholic Church, The Rev. Sky McCracken of First United Methodist Church, and Minister Keifer Britten of YouthTown and Area Relief Ministries, offering the benediction.



The family will have gathered prior to the service for a private committal service at Ridgecrest Cemetery.



The family requests in lieu of flowers, that memorial contributions be directed to St. Mary's School, Sacred Heart of Jesus High School or First Presbyterian Church.



George A. Smith and Sons North Chapel, (731) 427-5555 Published in The Jackson Sun from July 20 to July 21, 2019