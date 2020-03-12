|
|
Brian Lynn Marcus
Humboldt - Brian Lynn Marcus, age 46, was born on March 16, 1973 in Jackson, TN and passed away on March 9, 2020 in Nahunta, GA.
Brian was a graduate of Milan High School and received a degree on marketing from Union University. He also proudly served in the US Air Force and Homeland Security.
Brian is survived by his parents, Harold and Kathy Marcus; a brother, Brandon Marcus all of Humboldt; two daughters, Gina Marcus and Abby Marcus both of Jackson; and several loving uncles, aunts and cousins.
A memorial service will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to the Special Olympics.
Published in The Jackson Sun from Mar. 12 to Mar. 13, 2020