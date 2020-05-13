|
Bruce Bishop
Jackson - A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.
Bruce, our miracle/hero, loving Husband, Father, Son, Grandson, Brother, Uncle, Nephew and wonderful musician, passed away at his home in Jackson, TN, on Monday, May 11, 2020, surrounded by his loving family.
He was born on March 25, 1967, in Savannah, TN, the son of Linda Bishop Walker and Charles Bishop.
He is survived by his loving Wife, Bethany Miller Bishop of Jackson; Sons, Kyle Bishop (Kim) Grandson, Kingsley, Matt Bishop (Malea) Grandson, Miles all of Lexington, TN and Stepsons, Brayden Horton and Layne Presson of Jackson, TN; Sisters, Kim Wilson Frye (Brad/brother) Nephew, Zach Frye of Jackson, Stephanie Bishop Frye Nephews Dallas and Houston Frye, Kerri Bishop Ivy, Nieces Starr Wood and Jackie Morton all of Lexington, TN; Brothers, Todd Wilson (Alicia) Nephew Levi, all of Beech Bluff and Richard Bishop of Texas; Nephew Hunter Bishop; Step Father, Ronald Walker of Jackson; Uncles, Aunts, Cousins, Lifelong Friend, Jimbo Bryan and other Friends, Step Sisters and Brothers, all who loved him dearly.
He is preceded in death by Parents, Linda Bishop Walker and Bruce Wilson (Pat), Grandparents, Uncles, Aunts and Cousins.
Donations in his memory can be made to LeBonheur Children's Hospital.
Published in The Jackson Sun from May 13 to May 14, 2020