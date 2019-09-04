|
|
Bruce Wayne Brooks
Jackson - Bruce W. Brooks, age 80, died on Sunday, September 1, 2019 at his residence.
He is survived by his wife of 59 years, Bonnie Sizemore Brooks; two daughters, Lisa Bailey (Steve) and Sondra Cox (Kenny); a sister, Cecile Brown and three grandchildren, Justin Epperson, Shelby Cox Cain (Zach) and Kendall Cox.
SERVICES: The visitation will be from 11:00 AM to 2:00 PM with funeral services held at 2:00 PM on Thursday, September 5, 2019 in the chapel of Arrington Funeral Directors with Dr. Dale Denning and Rev. Don Dyer officiating. Burial will follow in Latham's Chapel Cemetery in Medina.
A complete notice is available at www.arringtonfuneralgroup.com or Arrington Facebook page. Arrington Funeral Directors, 148 W. University Parkway 668.1111
Published in The Jackson Sun on Sept. 4, 2019