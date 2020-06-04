Or Copy this URL to Share

Bryan Toy Fish



Middleton - Bryan Toy Fish, 41, of Middleton died on June 1, 2020. The funeral service was held Thursday June 4, 2020 at Dixie Funeral Home-Bolivar with burial at Wesley Cemetery.



He leaves his wife Audra Cox Fish; children Shelby Pace and Sam Fish; brother, Nathan Fish and stepmother, Sandy Fish. He was preceded in death his father, Delta Fish and brothers, Glynn Fish and David Smith.









