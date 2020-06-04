Bryan Toy Fish
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Bryan's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Bryan Toy Fish

Middleton - Bryan Toy Fish, 41, of Middleton died on June 1, 2020. The funeral service was held Thursday June 4, 2020 at Dixie Funeral Home-Bolivar with burial at Wesley Cemetery.

He leaves his wife Audra Cox Fish; children Shelby Pace and Sam Fish; brother, Nathan Fish and stepmother, Sandy Fish. He was preceded in death his father, Delta Fish and brothers, Glynn Fish and David Smith.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Jackson Sun from Jun. 4 to Jun. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Dixie Funeral Homes
750 Bills Street
Bolivar, TN 38008
(731) 658-3941
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
June 3, 2020
My condolences go out to the Fish family on the death of Bryan. So sorry for your loss.
Taylor
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved