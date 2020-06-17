Buddy Hilliard
Buddy Hilliard

Huntingdon - Mr. Gerald "Buddy" Hilliard, 73 of Huntingdon, TN, passed away Tuesday, June 16, 2020 at Saint Thomas Hospital.

Funeral services will be conducted on Sunday at 2:00 P.M. in the Chapel of Chase Funeral home. Interment will follow in Jamison Cemetery.

Visitation at Chase Funeral Home on Saturday from 5:00 PM until 8:00 PM and on Sunday from 12:00 Noon until time of service.

He was a retired production manager at Procter and Gamble Company for 31 years. He was preceded in the death by one granddaughter.

He is survived by his wife of 56 years, Peggy Hilliard, one daughter, Leigh Ann Chandler (Ronnie) of Bruceton, one son, Tim Hilliard (Teri), and one sister, Amy Hilliard, both of Huntingdon. He also leaves three grandchildren, Taylor Hilliard (Samantha), Grace Winters (Jacob), and Grant Hilliard.




Published in The Jackson Sun from Jun. 17 to Jun. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Chase Funeral Home Inc
21190 E Main St
Huntingdon, TN 38344
(731) 986-0500
