|
|
Byron Cox
Jackson - Byron Francis Cox Jr, 87, died Friday night June 28, 2019 at his residence surrounded by his family under the care of Hospice of West Tennessee.
SERVICES: Funeral services will be held Tuesday, July 2, 2019 at 10:00AM in the Chapel of Arrington Funeral Directors. The family will receive friends on Monday evening from 4:00PM until 6:00PM at the funeral home. Burial will follow in Highland Memorial Gardens with Masonic Rites.
Additional information can be found on Arrington Funeral Directors Facebook or www.arringtonfuneralgroup.com.
Arrington Funeral Directors, 148 W. University Parkway, Jackson, TN 38305.731.668.1111.
Published in The Jackson Sun on June 30, 2019