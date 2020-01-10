|
Carlos Lee Marberry, Jr.
Jackson - Carlos Lee Marberry, Jr., age 70 of Jackson, passed away on January 9, 2020.
He is survived by his wife, Audrey Adams Marberry; his mother, Velma Douthitt Marberry; stepchildren, Jason and James Woodward; his sister in law, Cheryl Marberry; and two nephews.
He was preceded in death by his father, Carlos Lee Marberry, Sr. and his brother, Steven Marberry.
The family will receive friends and loved ones on Saturday, January 12, 2020 from 10-11 a.m. at the South Chapel of George A. Smith and Sons with the funeral service following at 11 a.m. Burial will follow in Ebenezer Cemetery in Malesus.
George A. Smith and Sons, (731) 427-5555
Published in The Jackson Sun from Jan. 10 to Jan. 11, 2020