Carmen Cohen
Carmen Cohen

Jackson - Carmen Cohen passed away on September 27, 2020. She was born in Auburn, Maine on August 29, 1947. Carmen graduated from Florida State University and taught in the Jackson Madison County School System for many years. She was also a librarian in the school system and also worked at West Tennessee Legal Services. Mrs. Cohen loved gardening and worked with flowers, vegetables and trees. She enjoyed reading, traveling and led tour groups to Europe.Carmen worked with La Leche League and was a Lamaze instructor, she was a wonderful mother and grandmother.

Mrs. Cohen is survived by her husband of 51 years, Scott Cohen, as well as by sons, Jason Cohen (Melissa}, Jeff Cohen and Jon Cohen. Her grandchildren are Austin Cohen, Andrew Cohen, Logan Cohen and Flint Cohen.






Published in The Jackson Sun from Sep. 29 to Oct. 2, 2020.
