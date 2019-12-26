Services
Munford Funeral Home: Munford Chapel
1136 Tipton Rd.
Munford, TN 38058
(901) 837-0123
Resources
More Obituaries for Carol Alexander
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Carol Jane Alexander

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Carol Jane Alexander Obituary
Carol Jane Alexander

Munford - June 26, 1958-Dec 20, 2019

Carol Alexander of Munford, TN passed away suddenly on Dec 20. She is survived by her partner Troy Martin, father James T Alexander, brother Jonathan Alexander, sister Suzanne (Victor) Alexander-Vaughn. She was preceded in death by her mother Virginia Alexander. Visitation and memorial service will be held at Hillcrest Baptist Church in Jackson, TN on Sat Dec 28 at 1:00. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Brain Injury Association of Tennessee.
Published in The Jackson Sun from Dec. 26 to Dec. 27, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Carol's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -