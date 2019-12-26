|
|
Carol Jane Alexander
Munford - June 26, 1958-Dec 20, 2019
Carol Alexander of Munford, TN passed away suddenly on Dec 20. She is survived by her partner Troy Martin, father James T Alexander, brother Jonathan Alexander, sister Suzanne (Victor) Alexander-Vaughn. She was preceded in death by her mother Virginia Alexander. Visitation and memorial service will be held at Hillcrest Baptist Church in Jackson, TN on Sat Dec 28 at 1:00. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Brain Injury Association of Tennessee.
Published in The Jackson Sun from Dec. 26 to Dec. 27, 2019