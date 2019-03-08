|
|
Carol Stephenson
Bells - Carol L. Stephenson, age 61, of Bells, TN, passed away, Wednesday, March 6, 2019. She is survived by her son, Zachary Stephenson, and her parents, James and Ann Stephenson of Alamo, TN. She is preceded in death by her brother, Jim Stephenson.
Carol was a graduate of Crockett County High School and received her RN at The University of Tennessee at Martin. She was employed by West Tennessee Healthcare as a registered surgical nurse for 35 years. She loved her coworkers and had many friends within the medical community. She was a member of Johnsons Grove Baptist Church in Alamo, TN, where she enjoyed serving as pianist. She loved watching her son play football for her alma mater and was very involved with his Boy Scouts troop.
Funeral services will be held at 11:00 AM on Saturday, March 9 at Ronk Funeral Home in Alamo, TN, with Rev. Ken Spegal and Rev. Jay Stephenson officiating. The family will receive friends from 5:00 to 8:00 PM on Friday, March 8, 2019, at Ronk Funeral Home. Memorials may be sent to the Boy Scouts of America or the .
Published in The Jackson Sun on Mar. 8, 2019