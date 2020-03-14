Services
Bowling Green, KY - Carole Lynn (Granger) Wood, 59, passed away on March 13, 2020 in Bowling Green, KY. She was born to Lynn Granger and the late Sara Anne Vawter on November 21, 1960 in Jackson, TN. She was also preceded in death by her maternal grandmother, Birdie Allridge. She was a WKU graduate and The Academic Award Winner of her graduating class in nursing. She was also a member of Phi Theta Kappa Honors Society. She worked as an R.N. and Clinical Research Coordinator at Graves Gilbert Clinic. Carole was an NCAA swim official and youth USA swim official. She is survived by her husband of 40 years, Patrick Wood; two daughters, Sarah Elizabeth Wood of Nashville and Emily Kristin Wood of Bowling Green; sisters, Cathie Marcon of Denver, CO and Candy Granger of Steamboat Springs, CO; brother, John Granger of Memphis, TN; and several nieces and nephews. Visitation will be held from 1:00 p.m. until 5:00 p.m. on Sunday at the J.C. Kirby & Son Broadway Chapel in Bowling Green, KY, from 4:00 p.m. until 9:00 p.m. on Monday at the Reed's Chapel in Lexington, TN, and on Tuesday from 9:00 a.m. until the funeral service hour of 1:00 p.m. at Reed's Chapel. Burial will follow in Hare Cemetery in Lexington, TN.

Published in The Jackson Sun from Mar. 14 to Mar. 15, 2020
