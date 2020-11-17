Carolyn Armour



Henderson: TN - Carolyn Faye Russom Armour age 92 passed away Sunday evening, November 15, 2020 at the Henderson Health & Rehabilitation Center.



She was born May 18, 1928 in Chester County, the daughter of the late Arlie Monroe and Martha Frances Weaver Russom. She attended school at Wilson School House and in 1946 married Doyle Armour. They made their home in Chester County. She worked for ITT Grinnell for twenty-seven years in packaging. She was a member of the Sanford Hill Baptist Church where she played the piano and organ.



She had an undying love for her husband and a total commitment to her children.



Mrs. Armour is survived by two sons, Mike Armour (Jackie) of Henderson and Greg Armour (Debbie) of Jackson; two daughters, Angie Bryan of Henderson and Ginger McPherson (Scott) of Henderson; eight grandchildren, Collin McPherson, Amy Armour Duncan, Anna Shae McPherson Price, Anna Leath, Michael Armour, Angela Bliss McEarl, Kalie Brooke Thomas and Anthony Blair McEarl; twelve great grandchildren and a brother, Granville Russom of Henderson.



She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, Doyle Loverne Armour, Sept. 20, 2015, a brother, Guy Russom and two sisters, Cardell Young and Loulean Goodwin.



Funeral services will be 2:00 PM Wednesday, at Shackelford Funeral Directors - Crook Avenue with Bro. Glenn Harris officiating. Burial will follow in Henderson City Cemetery.



The family will receive friends at Crook Avenue 12:00 PM until 2:00 PM service time Wednesday.



Shackelford Funeral Directors of Henderson



731-989-2421









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store