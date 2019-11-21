Services
Huntingdon, TN - Huntingdon
650 High Street
Huntingdon, TN 38344
731-986-8281
Visitation
Friday, Nov. 22, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Dilday-Carter Funeral Home
Visitation
Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019
9:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Chapel of Dilday-Carter Funeral Home
Funeral service
Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019
1:00 PM
Chapel of Dilday-Carter Funeral Home
Resources
More Obituaries for Carolyn Hilliard
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Carolyn Hilliard

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Carolyn Hilliard Obituary
Carolyn Hilliard

Huntingdon - Mrs. Carolyn Hilliard, 75, of Huntingdon, Tennessee passed away Wednesday November 20, 2019.

Funeral services will be conducted 1:00PM Saturday November 23, 2019 in the Chapel of Dilday-Carter Funeral Home. Interment will follow in Humbles Cemetery. Brother Wayne Holmes officiating.

Mrs. Hilliard was born August 4, 1944 to the late Ernie Wilson and Velta Wilson and preceded in death by her husband Edgar Hilliard, grandson Ross Hilliard, sister Wynell Turner.

She is survived by one son Gerry (Lisa) Hilliard of Huntingdon, Tennessee; two daughters Annette (Jimmy) Striligas of Jackson, Tennessee and Telena (Michael) Vinson of Huntingdon, Tennessee; three grandchildren Mikaela Roberts, Demi Striligas and Sydney Vinson.

The family will receive friends at Dilday-Carter Funeral Home on Friday from 5:00PM until 8:00PM and Saturday from 9:00AM until time of services.

Dilday-Carter Funeral Home in charge of arrangements 731-986-8281.
Published in The Jackson Sun from Nov. 21 to Nov. 22, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Carolyn's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -