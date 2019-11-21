|
Carolyn Hilliard
Huntingdon - Mrs. Carolyn Hilliard, 75, of Huntingdon, Tennessee passed away Wednesday November 20, 2019.
Funeral services will be conducted 1:00PM Saturday November 23, 2019 in the Chapel of Dilday-Carter Funeral Home. Interment will follow in Humbles Cemetery. Brother Wayne Holmes officiating.
Mrs. Hilliard was born August 4, 1944 to the late Ernie Wilson and Velta Wilson and preceded in death by her husband Edgar Hilliard, grandson Ross Hilliard, sister Wynell Turner.
She is survived by one son Gerry (Lisa) Hilliard of Huntingdon, Tennessee; two daughters Annette (Jimmy) Striligas of Jackson, Tennessee and Telena (Michael) Vinson of Huntingdon, Tennessee; three grandchildren Mikaela Roberts, Demi Striligas and Sydney Vinson.
The family will receive friends at Dilday-Carter Funeral Home on Friday from 5:00PM until 8:00PM and Saturday from 9:00AM until time of services.
Dilday-Carter Funeral Home in charge of arrangements 731-986-8281.
Published in The Jackson Sun from Nov. 21 to Nov. 22, 2019