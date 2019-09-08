Services
George A. Smith & Sons Funeral Home
2812 North Highland
Jackson, TN 38305
(731) 427-5555
Monday, Sep. 9, 2019
12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
George A. Smith & Sons Funeral Home
2812 North Highland
Jackson, TN 38305
Carolyn Lane Norton Phillips


1924 - 2019
Carolyn Lane Norton Phillips Obituary
Carolyn Lane Norton Phillips

Savannah, TN - Carolyn Norton Phillips, age 95 of Savannah, passed away on September 4, 2019 in Savannah, TN.

The family will receive friends and loved ones at a visitation to be held on Monday, September 9, 2019 from 12-1 p.m. at the North Chapel of George A. Smith and Sons. The funeral procession will leave the North Chapel after the visitation and proceed to Highland Memorial Gardens mausoleum for a cryptside committal service.

For a complete obituary, please visit our website at GeorgeASmithandSons.com

George A. Smith and Sons North Chapel, (731) 427-5555
Published in The Jackson Sun on Sept. 8, 2019
