Catherine McKnight
Jackson - Catherine McKnight, 57, of Jackson, TN died surrounded by her family Wednesday evening. She is survived by her parents, Dr. James and Roberta Price, brothers, Jay (Kecia, Brandon and Cody) and Rob (Lisa), and her three children, Thomas, Kate, and Price McKnight. After graduating from Vanderbilt Nursing School and being a nurse for many years in both the Atlanta, GA and Memphis, TN areas, she continued to refine her God-given gift of how to support and care for people. She was an avid mother who fiercely loved her children and those who she considered family with a passion. Her enthusiasm about bringing a meal to those in need or those who needed to try a new recipe will be fondly remembered. She loved celebrating especially surrounded by neighbors and friends. Catherine was always excited for a costume party or a trip to the beach. The family will hold a private burial and would like to invite you to the memorial service that will be held at her home church of First United Methodist Church, Jackson on Sunday, June 2nd at 3:00 pm with a reception to follow. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Aspell Recovery Center (110 McCowat Jackson, TN 38301), First United Methodist Church Youth Program (200 S Church St, Jackson, TN 38301), or the .
Published in The Jackson Sun from June 1 to June 2, 2019