George A. Smith & Sons Funeral Home
1544 South Highland
Jackson, TN 38301
(731) 427-5555
Cathy Knight Templeton

Cathy Knight Templeton Obituary
Cathy Knight Templeton

Jackson - Cathy Knight Templeton, age 59 of Jackson, passed away on Sunday, December 22, 2019 at Jackson-Madison County General Hospital.

She was born on August 3, 1960 in Jackson to the late Robert Cleveland and Cathern Ragan Knight.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother, Robert Dale Knight.

She is survived by her significant other, Gary McDonald; daughter, Jennie Keel (Jayson) of Jackson; grandchildren, Josie and Eli Keel; and sister, Barbara Knight of Bemis.

The family will receive friends and loved ones at a visitation to be held on Thursday, December 26, 2019 from 11 a.m. - 1 p.m. at the South Chapel of George A. Smith and Sons. The funeral service will commence at 1 p.m. with interment following in Parkburg Cemetery.

George A. Smith and Sons, (731) 427-5555
Published in The Jackson Sun from Dec. 23 to Dec. 25, 2019
