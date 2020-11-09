Charlene Mays Puckett, age 95, passed away Saturday, November 7, 2020, at the Missouri Baptist Home in Ironton, Missouri. She had previously been a longtime resident of Jackson, Tennessee from 1933 to 2018. She was the daughter of the late James L. Mays and Eula Brown Crawford and was born In Milan Tennessee March 26, 1925. She married Ray Boyd Puckett, Sr. February 20, 1944, who passed away in November of 2009. She had one son, Dr. Ray B. Puckett, Jr. (Sherry) currently residing in Ironton, Missouri. She also has three grandsons, Robert Matthew Puckett (Lora) of Petersburg, Illinois, Philip A. Puckett (Jessica) of Newbern, Tennessee and James Michael Puckett of Jackson, Tennessee. Also, there are two great-grandsons, Wyatt P. and Colson L. Puckett of Newbern, Tennessee. Her brother James L. Mays, Jr. passed away in 1973 and her sister, Laverne Mays Klees, was recently deceased in April of 2020.



Mrs. Puckett was a LPN Nurse for 45 years and a proud graduate of the 1942 class of Jackson High School. She also attended Memphis State University and was a strong supporter of the Humane Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals. She was a member of the Highland Park Baptist Church in Jackson, Tennessee. She will be laid to rest at Ridgecrest Cemetery in Jackson November 13, 2020 with a graveside service at 2 PM.









