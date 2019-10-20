Services
Charles Andrew Brinkley Obituary
Charles Andrew Brinkley

Medon, TN - Charles Andrew Brinkley, age 86 of Medon, passed away on October 16, 2019 in Jackson.

He was born on February 15, 1933 in Cedar Grove, TN to the late A.G. and Marie Brinkley. Mr. Brinkley served his country in the United States Army. He was a retired Police Officer for the City of Jackson and retired as a School Bus Driver for JMCSS. He was an active member and deacon of Clover Creek Baptist Church in Medon.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a nephew, Ricky Vaughn.

He is survived by his wife of 61 years, Sadie Collins Brinkley of Medon; a sister, Betty Bullington of Jackson; and a nephew, Gary Vaughn of Jackson.

A memorial service will be conducted at a later date.

