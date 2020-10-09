1/1
Charles Callis
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Charles's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Charles Callis

Henderson - CHARLES CALLIS

Charles Harold Callis age 78 passed away Thursday morning October 8, 2020 at his home.

He was born July 26, 1942 in Pinson, TN, the son of the late Eph and Lucille Carter Callis. He attended schools in Jackson and was a 1960 graduate of Jackson High School. He graduated from Lambuth University in 1964 with a Bachelor Degree in Psychology and Sociology. For a time he worked at First National Bank in Memphis and then in 1973 he began working for Crye-Leike Realtors, retiring after about forty-five years.

He married his college sweetheart Mary Anne Hailey on December 18, 1966. They made their home in Germantown for forty plus years. They moved to Henderson in 2017.

He loved the Lord and was member of Bellevue Baptist Church in Memphis, TN.

Mr. Callis is survived by his wife Mary Anne Hailey Callis of Henderson; a son, Hunter Callis (Karen) of Henderson; a daughter, Melinda Crivello (Joe) of Dallas, TX; and four grandchildren, Aubrey Williams, Rosie Crivello, Leo Crivello and Colston Callis.

Funeral Services will be 11:00 AM Tuesday, October 13th at Grace Baptist Church with Hunter Callis officiating. Burial will follow at Maple Springs Cemetery, Medon, TN at 2:00 PM.

The family will receive friends at Shackelford Funeral Directors - Crook Avenue 5:00 PM until 8:00 PM on Monday and beginning at 10:00 AM Tuesday at the church.

Shackelford Funeral Directors of Henderson

731-989-2421




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Jackson Sun from Oct. 9 to Oct. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Shackelford Funeral Directors Of Henderson
304 Crook Ave
Henderson, TN 38340
(731) 989-2421
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Shackelford Funeral Directors Of Henderson

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved