Charles Callis



Henderson - CHARLES CALLIS



Charles Harold Callis age 78 passed away Thursday morning October 8, 2020 at his home.



He was born July 26, 1942 in Pinson, TN, the son of the late Eph and Lucille Carter Callis. He attended schools in Jackson and was a 1960 graduate of Jackson High School. He graduated from Lambuth University in 1964 with a Bachelor Degree in Psychology and Sociology. For a time he worked at First National Bank in Memphis and then in 1973 he began working for Crye-Leike Realtors, retiring after about forty-five years.



He married his college sweetheart Mary Anne Hailey on December 18, 1966. They made their home in Germantown for forty plus years. They moved to Henderson in 2017.



He loved the Lord and was member of Bellevue Baptist Church in Memphis, TN.



Mr. Callis is survived by his wife Mary Anne Hailey Callis of Henderson; a son, Hunter Callis (Karen) of Henderson; a daughter, Melinda Crivello (Joe) of Dallas, TX; and four grandchildren, Aubrey Williams, Rosie Crivello, Leo Crivello and Colston Callis.



Funeral Services will be 11:00 AM Tuesday, October 13th at Grace Baptist Church with Hunter Callis officiating. Burial will follow at Maple Springs Cemetery, Medon, TN at 2:00 PM.



The family will receive friends at Shackelford Funeral Directors - Crook Avenue 5:00 PM until 8:00 PM on Monday and beginning at 10:00 AM Tuesday at the church.



Shackelford Funeral Directors of Henderson



731-989-2421









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store