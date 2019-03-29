|
Charles Cathey
Jackson - Mr. Charles Allen Cathey age 79 of Jackson, Tennessee, formerly of Dyer, passed away from this life on Tuesday, March 26th, 2019, at NHC Healthcare & Rehab. A Memorial Graveside Service for Mr. Cathey will be conducted on Friday, March 29th, 2019 at 2:00 pm at Oakwood Cemetery with Bro. Scott Jewell officiating.
Charles Allen Cathey was born January 17th, 1940 in Dyer, Tennessee; the son of Allen and Lena Penny Cathey. Charles was a retired businessman who started his career out with Farmers and Merchants Bank as an administrative assistant. He later opened the Rutherford Lumber Company. He then worked with Mike Rose and Company in management; as well as, Mike Glynn Son Lumber Co. Inc. until retirement. Charles was a member of the Dyer Cumberland Presbyterian Church.
He is survived by his son, Bryan Cathey and wife, Lori; one daughter, Tracy Cathey; his beloved companion, Little Bit; along with a special friend, Glenna Lou Helms. Charles was preceded in death by his loving wife, Marlene Wilson Cathey; his parents; one daughter, Regina Cathey; and sister, Betty Simmons.
Karnes & Son Funeral Home is honored to serve the family of Charles Allen Cathey.
Published in The Jackson Sun on Mar. 29, 2019