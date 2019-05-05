Services
Charles Dunham
Minneapolis, MN - Charles E. Dunham, 87, passed away on May 1 in Richmond, VA. A Celebration of Life will be held at a future date.

Chuck was born in Minneapolis to to Bea and Ed Dunham on November 26, 1931. He graduated from Grinnell College. He worked for the Quaker Oats Company for 30 years retiring as Plant Manager of their frozen food plant in Jackson, Tn. He was a Army veteran of the Korean War.

After moving to Jackson in 1971, he was very involved in many civic and professional organizations. Among them: United Way - Industrial Chairman, General Campaign Chairman and President Chamber of Commerce - executive committee member, Vice Chairman and Chairman in 1979.

He was also named Man of the Year by the Chamber of Commerce in 1987 National Bank of Commerce - Chairman of the executive committee Jackson-Madison County General Hospital - Head of the Board of Trustees Board of Boy Scouts of American Board of Jackson Arts Council Advisory board of Lambuth College

Chuck was preceded in death by his wife, Dorothy. Chuck is survived by daughter, Katharine Stoneking and son in law, Dr. Brad Stoneking of High Point, NC; son, Matthew Dunham and daughter in law, Michelle of Richmond, VA; step daughter, Susan Marmelejo; sister, Vicki Farmer of Charlottesville, VA; brother, Mark Dunham of Richmond, VA and six grandchildren, Ben Stoneking, Will Stoneking, Madison Dunham, Parker Dunham, Dominique Marmelejo and Katherine Marmelejo.

Memorial may be sent to Hospice of Virginia The Hope Foundation 2235 Staples Mill Road Suite 100 Richmond, VA 23230.
Published in The Jackson Sun on May 5, 2019
