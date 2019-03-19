Charles Edward Allen



Jackson - Charles Edward Allen, age 91 of Jackson, passed away Sunday, March 17, 2019 at his residence at Jackson Oaks.



Edd was born on August 8, 1927 in Cadiz, KY, the son of the late Ellis and Oka Baker Allen. He was retired as a Security Guard for Jackson Madison County General Hospital. Prior to his employment as a security guard he operated Edd's Grocery in Jackson for 17 years and later owned and operated Allen's Electric Company.



In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by three brothers Harley Allen, Sr, Herbert Allen of Jackson and Browdas Allen of Cadiz, KY, three sisters Sylvia Quick, Virginia Allen and Rubell Allen all of Jackson, TN.



He is survived by his wife, Wilma Fincher Allen; daughters, Connie Allen Robinson (Jim) and Lorri Allen Moore (Brad); granddaughters, Jill Robinson and Tara Rogers (Craig); and two great grandchildren, Caden Rogers and Payton Rogers and several nieces and nephews.



A graveside service will be held today, Wednesday, March 20, 2019 at 11 a.m. at Ridgecrest Cemetery with Bro. Edgar Pierce officiating.



George A. Smith and Sons, (731) 427-5555 Published in The Jackson Sun from Mar. 19 to Mar. 20, 2019