Services
George A. Smith & Sons Funeral Home
1544 South Highland
Jackson, TN 38301
(731) 427-5555
For more information about
Charles Allen
View Funeral Home Obituary
Graveside service
Wednesday, Mar. 20, 2019
11:00 AM
Ridgecrest Cemetery
Resources
More Obituaries for Charles Allen
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Charles Edward Allen

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Charles Edward Allen Obituary
Charles Edward Allen

Jackson - Charles Edward Allen, age 91 of Jackson, passed away Sunday, March 17, 2019 at his residence at Jackson Oaks.

Edd was born on August 8, 1927 in Cadiz, KY, the son of the late Ellis and Oka Baker Allen. He was retired as a Security Guard for Jackson Madison County General Hospital. Prior to his employment as a security guard he operated Edd's Grocery in Jackson for 17 years and later owned and operated Allen's Electric Company.

In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by three brothers Harley Allen, Sr, Herbert Allen of Jackson and Browdas Allen of Cadiz, KY, three sisters Sylvia Quick, Virginia Allen and Rubell Allen all of Jackson, TN.

He is survived by his wife, Wilma Fincher Allen; daughters, Connie Allen Robinson (Jim) and Lorri Allen Moore (Brad); granddaughters, Jill Robinson and Tara Rogers (Craig); and two great grandchildren, Caden Rogers and Payton Rogers and several nieces and nephews.

A graveside service will be held today, Wednesday, March 20, 2019 at 11 a.m. at Ridgecrest Cemetery with Bro. Edgar Pierce officiating.

George A. Smith and Sons, (731) 427-5555
Published in The Jackson Sun from Mar. 19 to Mar. 20, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of George A. Smith & Sons Funeral Home
Download Now