Charles Edward Allen Obituary
Charles Edward Allen

Jackson - Charles Edward Allen, age 91 of Jackson, passed away Sunday, March 17, 2019 at his residence at Jackson Oaks.

He is survived by his wife, Wilma Fincher Allen; daughters, Connie Robinson (Jim) and Lorri Moore (Brad); granddaughters, Jill Robinson and Tara Rogers (Craig); and two great grandchildren, Caden Rogers and Payton Rogers.

The family will receive friends and loved ones on Tuesday evening, March 19, 2019 from 5-7 p.m. at the North Chapel of George A. Smith and Sons

A graveside service will be held on Wednesday, March 20, 2019 at 11 a.m. at Ridgecrest Cemetery with Bro. Edgar Pierce officiating.

A complete obituary can be found on our website at GeorgeASmithandSons.com

George A. Smith and Sons North Chapel, (731) 427-5555
Published in The Jackson Sun on Mar. 19, 2019
