Charles "Chuck" England
Pinson - Charles Amon 'Chuck' England, age 81, passed away November 7, 2019 at Henderson Health & Rehabilitation Center.
He was born May 8, 1938 near Bemis, TN, the son of the late Amon Cleo and Frances Carolyn Rice England. He attended high school at J.B. Young at Bemis. He married Elizabeth Jane Tucker in 1955. He joined the U.S. Navy in January 1957 and retired after 20 years.
After the service they lived at Pinson where he owned and operated West Tennessee Upholstery for thirty seven years. Mrs. England died in 2011.
He married Evelyn Johnsey in 2013.
He was a member of the Henderson FUMC and a member of the Pinson Ruritan Club.
Mr. England is survived by his wife, Evelyn England of Pinson; a son, Kevin England (Sally) of Paragould, AR; a daughter, Vickie Cooke of Pinson; three grandchildren and four great grandchildren; brothers, Jerry England (Linda) of Pinson, Harry England (Joyce) of Finger and Herman England (Robbie) of Jackson; sisters, Ella Mae Diggs of Pinson, Jackie Maddox of Pinson and Donna Boykin of Jackson.
He was preceded in death by his parents, his first wife, Elizabeth England and a son, Chris England.
Funeral services will be Sunday 2:00 PM at Shackelford Funeral Directors - Crook Avenue with Tom Spellings officiating. Burial will follow with Naval Military Honors at Bear Creek Cemetery near Pinson.
The family will receive friends at Crook Avenue Chapel from 5:30 PM until 8:00 PM Saturday and Sunday 12 noon until 2 pm.
Published in The Jackson Sun from Nov. 7 to Nov. 9, 2019