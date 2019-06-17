|
Charles H. Huffman
Jackson, TN - Charles Haun Huffman, age 91, of Jackson, TN departed this life on Saturday, June 15, 2019 at Adamsville Healthcare. A memorial service will be held Tuesday, June 18, 2019 at 6 PM at First Presbyterian Church, Jackson, TN. Visitation begins at 4 PM in Memorial Hall.
Mr. Huffman was born in Greenback, TN on August 13, 1927. He was preceded in death by his parents J.O. and Helen Huffman of Maryville, TN. He was preceded in death by his wife, June Huffman of Jackson, TN. He is survived by three daughters Carol Dickerson (Richard), Nancy Hebert (Gene), and Anne Muscarella (Ignatius). He also is survived by nine grandchildren Megan Schreckenbach, Scott Hebert, Chad Hebert, Christy Fargo, Russell Dickerson, Claire Dickerson, C.J. Muscarella, Leigh Anne Muscarella, and Charlie Muscarella as well as five great-grandchildren.
Mr. Huffman was a graduate of Maryville High School, Maryville College, and the University of Texas serving in the United States Navy during the Korean Conflict on the USS Missouri. He was well respected as a music educator, composer, arranger, and conductor. He began his music education career teaching band and choral music at Coffee County High School, then as a music professor at Union University from 1967-1992. He loved his family and will long be remembered by his grandchildren for his memorable scholarship speeches at Christmas.
He was a member of First Presbyterian Church. Actively involved in the music community in Jackson, he played tuba in the Jackson Symphony, was a member of the Community Band of Jackson, was director of the Miss Tennessee Pageant Orchestra, director of music at First Presbyterian Church and directed Tuba Christmas. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions to at or to the Carillon Fund at First Presbyterian Church in Jackson, TN are most appreciated.
Published in The Jackson Sun on June 17, 2019