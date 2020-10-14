Charles Jefferson Diggs, Sr.



Kingston Springs, TN - Charles Jefferson Diggs, Sr. of Kingston Springs, TN was born on January 19, 1936 to Paul Jefferson Diggs and Martha Jane Virginia Anderson in Pinson, Madison County, TN. He departed this life to be with his Lord on October 12, 2020 at his home. He was 84. Charles lived a very blessed and joyous life. He was a Baptist by faith and a member of Ardmore Baptist Church in Memphis, TN.



He was a 1954 graduate of Pinson High School in Pinson, TN, attended West Tennessee Business College in Jackson, TN, The University of Tennessee at Knoxville, and State Tech Institute in Memphis, TN. He retired in 2007 as an accountant after 32 years in automobile dealerships, and 17 years as a day care provider. After retirement, he spent many joyous hours doing genealogy research and visiting old cemeteries.



He was preceded in death by his parents; two sisters, Frances Louise Bell and Carolyn Virginia Diggs Cardenas; one nephew and two nieces.



He is survived by his loving wife, Donna Jean Long of Kingston Springs, TN; his sons, Charles Jefferson Diggs, Jr. (Jackie) of Tenino, WA, and Paul Eugene Diggs of Memphis, TN; grandson, John Michael Diggs (Lilliana) of Van Nuys, CA; three nieces; three grandnieces; three grand nephews; and three great grand nephews.



He is also survived by stepchildren, Joel Long (Angie); Sharon Goad (Glen) of Dickson, TN; Jeffery Long of Waverly, TN; step grandchildren, Renee Holder (Jared), Justin Long (Nicki) all of McEwen, Jeremy Long; Joel Long and Autumn Long; and Elizabeth Goad Odom (Ian) of Dickson, TN.



He also leaves behind two special little boys, Cale and Garrett Perkins of Kingston Springs, TN and his beloved cat "Sheba."



Funeral services will be held on Saturday, October 17, 2020 at the South Chapel of George A. Smith and Sons with Bro. Ron Davis officiating. Burial will follow in Parkburg Cemetery in Pinson. The family will receive friends and loved ones beginning at 11 a.m. until the service time at 1 p.m. at the South Chapel of George A. Smith and Sons.



George A. Smith and Sons South Chapel, (731) 427-5555













