Charles McBride



Clarksville - Age 90 of Adams, passed away Sunday, July 12, 2020. Viewing Wednesday, July 15, 2020 2:00 p.m.-4:00 p.m. at Foston Funeral Home.



Charles was born in Medon, Madison County, Tennessee, April 16, 1930, to Walter Mose McBride and Velma Almeda (Croom) McBride. He is preceded in death by his parents, his son, Cleveland Carroll McBride, four brothers and four sisters. He was employed as Superintendent of the Jackson City Street Department in Public Works in Jackson, Madison, Tennessee, worked for many years at Colonial Bakery and was founder of the McBride Construction Company, LLC. Charles was a member of the Fifth Ward Missionary Baptist Church, active member of the Men's Ministry and Community Outreach. He was a member of the Shriner and Mason Civic Society, and member of the Jackson Pioneer Men's Organization.



Charles leaves to cherish his memories, his devoted wife, Juanita (Stewart-Ballard) McBride, daughters: Velma (Acie C., Jr)McBride Murry, Franklin, TN; Charlese Yvonne McBride (Larry Brown), Barbara McBride (Arthur)-Johnson , and Maxine McBride-(Ron)Jackson, all of St. Louis, MO; stepson, Frank (Lisa) Ballard, Jr., Hermitage, TN and Houston (Stacey) Ballard Mt. Juliet, TN; brother Robert (Penny) McBride, St. Louis, MO; sisters: Hazel McBride, Ann Blackburn, of St. Louis, MO, and Lillian Williamson, Jackson, TN. 14 grandchildren,3 step-grandchildren, and a host of great grandchildren, nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.



