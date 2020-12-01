Charles Payne Callis
Union City - Mr. Charles Payne Callis, 85, of Union City passed away 2 a.m. Sunday, Nov. 29, 2020, at Elmcroft Assisted Living Center in Hendersonville.
Visitation will be held 11 a.m. on Friday, Dec. 4, at Edmaiston-Mosley Funeral Home and services will be conducted at 1 p.m. there in the chapel. Burial will follow in East View Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be Chuck Callis, Stan Callis, Blake Callis, Colton Callis, Mike Daniel and Ralph Greenwell.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to either Gideon's International or Obion County Habitat for Humanity.
Charles, the son of the late Lexie Thomas and Siddie Beatrice (Payne) Callis, was born on the family farm in Rives on Dec. 29, 1934, and was preceded in death by one sister, Betty Jean Callis. He graduated from Union City High School in 1953 and then enlisted in the Army, where he advanced to rank of Corporal and was honorably discharged in 1956. Callis had 40 jumps as a paratrooper with the 187th Airborne Regimental Combat team with the 101st Screaming Eagles, based in Texas, during the Korean War.
Charles received his Master's degree in Engineering Technology from the University of Tennessee at Knoxville, was a member of the honorary engineering fraternity, Tau Beta Pi. He was a Professional Engineer with the state of Tennessee.
Charles served as professor of Engineering Technology at the University of Tennessee at Martin from 1964 to 1997. His focus of teaching there was on mechanical and electrical engineering. He and his father-in-law, James Corbitt of Martin, were successful in bringing a new engineering program to the university that enabled students to complete a four-year baccalaureate degree in engineering. For eight summers, he worked for NASA in Huntsville, Ala. During this time, Callis developed a fiber optic guidance missile (FOG) for NASA. At one point, Callis was even on the list of candidates to be sent into space by NASA.
As a longtime volunteer and board member of Obion County Habitat for Humanity, Charles served as president for two terms. He was a member of Sunswept Baptist Church in Union City, the Gideon's Bible Ministry and Obion County Jail Inmate ministries.
For several years he and his band, The Tennessee Hilltoppers, enjoyed entertaining at nursing homes, civic events, festivals and local gatherings playing country and gospel traditional music. Charles was also a long-time member of the Jackson Music Plectoral society.
He is survived by one daughter, Laura Webb of Nashville; two sons and one daughter-in-law, Chuck and Sandy Callis of Jackson and Stan Callis of Cumberland City; and five grandchildren, Meredith Callis of Nashville, Logan Callis of Jefferson City, Blake Callis of Martin, Kaylee Callis deDaza of Spain and Colton Callis of Jackson.
