Charles Ray Hatchett
Cleveland - Charles Ray Hatchett, 45, of Cleveland, TN passed away Friday, February 15, 2019. He had a huge heart and cherished his family more than anything in the world. He was very compassionate and caring when it came to his friends and all those he came in contact with. Charles enjoyed his annual family pig roast (where he was the master chef), mudding, fishing and hunting, racing cars, electronics and football. He was of the Baptist faith.
He was preceded in death by his father, Charles Wayne Hatchett; children, Caden James Hatchett, Jessica Linn Hatchett and Nathaniel Ray Hatchett; and grandparents, Cellen Johnson, Frank LoScudo, Mae Hatchett and Charles Hubert Hatchett.
Survivors include his wife, Michelle Hatchett of Cleveland; mother, Angela Johnson LoScudo and husband, Jeff of Cleveland; stepmother, Barbara Hatchett of Lexington, TN; children, Gina (David) Shafer, Jacob Hatchett, Caleb Higgins and Joshua Hatchett, all of Cleveland and Corey (Heather) Matthews of Riceville; grandchildren, Peyton Shafer, Damian Shafer, Aubrey Matthews, Eli Matthews and Maia Matthews; siblings, Jesse (Alyesse) LoScudo of Ooltewah, Wesley (Alexis) LoScudo of Cleveland and Jonathan Bedwell, Matthew Hatchett and Jackie (Michael) Scott, all of Lexington, TN; grandparents, Doris Ann Johnson and Janet LoScudo; in-laws, Michael Lynn Robeson of Perrysville, OH and Sharon Robeson of Benton; and several aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and friends.
A celebration of life will be held at 7:00 p.m. on Thursday, February 21, 2019 in the chapel of Ralph Buckner Funeral Home.
His family will receive friends from 4:00-7:00 p.m. on Thursday at the funeral home prior to the service.
An additional service will be held in Lexington, TN. A visitation will be held from 4:00-7:00 p.m. on Friday, February 22, 2019 at Reeds Chapel with the service following at 7:00 p.m.
Published in The Jackson Sun on Feb. 21, 2019