Charles Rogers "Chico" Ousley
Germantown - Charles Rogers "Chico" Ousley, was born on May 25, 1944 and passed away June 13, 2020 at the age of 76. Charles graduated from Jackson High School in Jackson, TN then went on to graduate from Vanderbilt University in 1966. He was a high school and college athlete, avid golfer and devoted Vanderbilt fan. Charles enjoyed an early career in Land Development in Jackson, TN before moving in 1983 to Memphis, TN where he began a career in Investment Banking at Municipal Securities and later Duncan Williams, Inc. He retired from Duncan Williams, Inc. on December 31, 2019. Charles was a member of Chickasaw Country Club in Memphis and a former member of Jackson Country Club in Jackson, TN. He was also a member of the First Methodist Church of Jackson, TN. He was preceded in death by his father, Charles D. Ousley and his mother, Aline Rogers Ousley Leech (William Leech). Charles was blessed with loving family, numerous life-long friends, high school and college classmates that he loved dearly. His survivors include his loving wife of 28 years, Mary Beth Ousley, his former wife, Helen Haltom Pettegrew; children, Elizabeth Owens (Brent) of Cocoa FL, Laura Grant (Rod) of Sarasota, FL, Justin Ousley (Amy) of Tampa, FL, Tammy Foster (Mark Loya) of Southaven, MS, Lisa Powers (Shawn) of Arlington, TN, Jessica Prophett (Aaron) of Germantown, TN; sisters, Sylvia Freeman (Dan) and Madelyn Dale; grandchildren, Branson, Brennan, and Connor Browning, Hayley and Nicholas Grant, Sophia and Ella Ousley, Wesley and Callie Prophett, Ava, Lucy, and Declan Powers. A gathering of family and friends will be held Tuesday, June 16, 2020 from 5 to 7 pm with funeral service on Wednesday at 2 pm with burial to follow. All services will be held at Memorial Park Funeral Home and Cemetery.




Published in The Jackson Sun from Jun. 15 to Jun. 16, 2020.
